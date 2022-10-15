ABC’s Christoforous Rebuts Biden’s Claim That GOP Will Increase Inflation: Inflation Reduction Act ‘Doesn’t Have Much to Do with Inflation’

On Friday’s “ABC News Live,” ABC News Business Reporter Alexis Christoforous pushed back on claims by President Joe Biden that if Republicans gain control of both chambers of Congress in the 2022 midterms they will make the inflation problem worse by repealing the Inflation Reduction Act by stating that naming the legislation the Inflation Reduction Act “is a misnomer” because the law “doesn’t have much to do with inflation.” And the legislation is “not going to do anything for inflation in the short term.”

Host Diane Macedo asked, “Now, we’ve seen over and over again that the economy and inflation are top issues for voters in the midterms. The President’s in California today, among other things saying that if Republicans gain control of Congress, they will repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, all of this gets worse. What say you to that?”

Christoforous responded, “I say that we’ve been talking about how the Inflation Reduction Act is a misnomer because it doesn’t have much to do with inflation. Over time, it should bring down healthcare costs and energy costs. This is a many years process. It’s not going to do anything for inflation in the short term.”

