Bernie Sanders: I Don’t Accept Democrats Spending Contributed to Inflation

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he did not accept the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress spending as a reason for inflation.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Do you accept the criticism the American Rescue Plan in 2021 contributed to inflation issue we’re dealing with right now.”

Sanders said, “No, I don’t. Inflation, I’m sure you know, Chuck is an international problem. In Germany, it is 10%. U.K., it is 10%. Canada it is 7% inflation globally is caused by the pandemic and the break in supply chains. It is caused by, in my view, the war in Ukraine, obviously. And it is also caused by incredible corporate greed. I hope everybody understands that when you go to the gas tank you fill up your car today, the oil companies are making huge profits. The food companies are making huge profits. Prescription drugs are high, pharmaceutical industry is making huge profits. We’ve got to deal with that issue, and Republicans won’t.”

Todd said, “We have a majority of economists now that believe a recession in the next 12 months is likely. First of all, do you think the federal reserve is currently helping or hurting the situation?”

Sanders said, “I think they’re hurting the situation. I think it is wrong to be saying that the way we’re going to deal with inflation is by lowering wages and increasing unemployment. That is not what we should be doing. This inflation thing is a real issue. It is a global issue, but at a time when working families are struggling, and the people on top are doing phenomenally well, I don’t think you go after working people.”

