Scalise: Voters Want a ‘Check and Balance’ on Democrats’ ‘Far-Left Agenda’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News Sunday,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) attacked Democrats over crime and energy policy as the November midterm elections approach.

The Louisiana Republican called it a “far-left agenda,” which he said would be rejected by voters.

“Number one, we’ve got phenomenal candidates, and we’re going to win races in a lot of places you haven’t seen,” he said. “I was in the Northwest, Washington state, Oregon, where we’re going to flip seats. I was a few weeks ago in the Northeast, up in Maine, all the way down to Florida, where on the Eastern Seaboard, we’re going to be flipping a lot of seats from Democrats to Republican. You know what they tell me, Shannon, they are furious with Biden and Pelosi’s far-left socialist agenda that’s led to increased spending, increased inflation, just the cost of everything you buy when you go to the grocery store if you can afford to put gas in your car when you get there.”

“And look, the White House and Jared Bernstein just before me, they’re talking, bragging as if gas prices are lower,” Scalise continued. “Gas prices are about 60 percent higher today than when Joe Biden took office and he shut off American energy production. That’s why it happened. He’s allowed OPEC, foreign countries. He’s begged — Biden’s begged Russia. He’s begged Iran, Venezuela, and other countries to produce oil when we should be producing it in America. We do it cleaner than anywhere else. And by the way, if we produce more energy in America, we would be lowering energy costs like we had two years ago.”

“People are furious about all that,” he added. “They’re furious also about rising crime because Democrats embraced not only the defund the police movement, one of the craziest ideas I’ve ever heard. But now, they’re going cashless bail, letting criminals on the streets after they committed violent crimes against families. And that’s one of the reasons crime is out of control, and people are furious about that, too. And so, they want a check and balance on this far-left agenda.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor