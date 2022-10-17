Blackburn: Biden Is Keeping Pandemic Going to Spend More Taxpayer Money

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said Monday on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus” that President Joe Biden and his “cabal in the White House” are keeping the COVID pandemic going “so that they can spend more taxpayer money the way they want to.”

Anchor Harris Faulkner said, “The COVID public health emergency is still in place. President Biden just renewed it for another 90 days. Why did he do that? Cases are dropping restrictions are lifted. It is especially confusing after Biden said this last month.

In a September interview with CBS News, Biden said, “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We still are doing a lot of work on it.”

Blackburn said, “Well, you just can’t make these things up. He said very definitively more than once that Covid is over and the pandemic is over. And because of that, now – the team behind him, what I call that cabal in the White House – they have to keep this pandemic going so that they can spend more taxpayer money the way they want to. And, because they can continue to drive fear in people, and they think it helps them in the elections, having more people vote via mail-in ballot making certain that they have that power and control. That’s what this is all about, always has been from day one.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN