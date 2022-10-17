Cotton Stumps for Oz – ‘A Vote for John Fetterman Is a Vote for Joe Biden and More Inflation’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” while on the campaign trail with Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) warned Oz’s opponent, Democratic nominee John Fetterman would be a “rubberstamp” for President Joe Biden if he were to win Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat up for grabs on November 8.

“Senator Cotton, before you go, at the top of the program, we were talking about how Republicans are spending $150 million in ads to remind people about inflation,” Doocy said. “And the Democrats — The New York Times had an item yesterday — the Democrats essentially gave away $2 trillion worth of stimulus money, but they don’t want to talk about that because that Republicans say is where inflation came from.”

“Well, that’s exactly where inflation came from, Steve,” Cotton replied. “And inflation is devastating the budgets of Pennsylvania’s families. John Fetterman will be a rubber stamp for Joe Biden’s agenda. And that agenda has driven this inflation by spending trillions of dollars we don’t have and driving up the price of energy cost for Americans. A vote for John Fetterman is a vote for Joe Biden and more inflation. A vote for Dr. Oz is a vote for stable prices, a growing economy, safe streets and a strong America.”

