CNN Airs Donald Trump Dropping F-Bomb in Woodward Tapes

[WARNING: Adult Language]

CNN aired audio of former President Donald Trump swearing and discussing weapon systems with journalist Bob Woodward Tuesday on “Anderson Cooper 360.”

Trump said, “I have built a weapons system that nobody has ever had in this country before. We have stuff you haven’t even seen or ever heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before.”

Trump continued, “Getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing, all right? Especially because they have 1,332 nuclear fucking warheads.”

He added, “It’s funny that the relationships I have, the tougher and meaner they are, the better I get along with them. You know, explain that to me someday, OK, but maybe it’s not a bad thing. The easy ones are the ones I maybe don’t like as much or get along with as much.”

Discussing impeachment, Trump said, “There’s nobody that’s tougher than me. Nobody’s tougher than me. You asked me about impeachment. I’m under impeachment and you said, you know, you just act like you just won a fucking race. Nixon was in a corner with his thumb in his mouth. Bill Clinton took it very, very hard. I just do things, OK?”

