CNN’s Borger: Biden Doesn’t Want Election ‘to Be about the Things that People Are So Worried About, Inflation and the Economy’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN’s Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger stated that President Joe Biden is talking about abortion because he “doesn’t want this election to be about the things that people are so worried about, inflation and the economy.”

Borger stated, “I think what the President was trying to do today is remind people, as he put it, how they felt the day of the Dobbs decision. He was trying to make it front and center because we know that when it was front and center, there was a huge reaction to it. And he’s also trying to change the subject. He doesn’t want this election to be about the things that people are so worried about, inflation and the economy. He wants to talk about the Dobbs decision. He wants to talk about Republicans as extremists, which, that’s what Democrats are saying. So, he wants to kind of — whoever defines the election is going to win the election. And so, he’s trying to define it away from himself and towards these other things, obviously.”

Borger added that Biden will be talking about gas prices on Wednesday, and will “remind people, no doubt, that he brought gas prices down, right?”

