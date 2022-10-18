Warner: Dem Economic Policies ‘Are Taking a While to Roll in Where People Actually Feel It’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said that while the infrastructure legislation, the semiconductor legislation, and the Inflation Reduction Act that Democrats and President Joe Biden have passed are all pieces of “great” policy, all of these pieces of legislation “are taking a while to roll in where people actually feel it.”

Warner said, “[T]he economy and inflation, it’s real. We’ve seen gas prices go back up. We’ve seen supply chain issues. And a lot of the things that we have passed, in almost a historic way, the ability to negotiate drug prices, the ability to bring clean energy to the table, the whole infrastructure bill, the ability to kind of return the semiconductor jobs to this country, they’re going to — they’re all great policy. But they are taking a while to roll in where people actually feel it. I do think it’s important, the President…releasing potential additional oil from the national stockpile. That might give some short-term response. Clearly, Saudi Arabia, I think, has kind of stuck it to America with their recent announcement with Russia, but I’m not going to underestimate the pain people are feeling from inflation.”

