CBS’ O’Keefe: SPR Release Is ‘Designed to’ Do What Biden Can ‘to Help Democrats’ Even if He’s ‘Too Unpopular’ to Campaign with Them

On Tuesday’s edition of CBS’ “Red & Blue,” CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe stated that President Joe Biden’s reported plans to release more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve later this week is an attempt to show that Biden’s trying to do what he can to lower prices, and is “designed to do what he can” “to help Democrats across the country, even if he can’t campaign alongside them because he’s too unpopular to do so.”

O’Keefe said, “[Y]ou look at what he’s doing this week: Promising things regarding abortion rights, tapping the Petroleum Reserve to demonstrate that he’s trying to do whatever he can to get gas prices and other prices to come down, launching that new student loan website that at least 14 million people have signed up for the forgiveness — again, another big gift to a potential swath of Biden and Democratic supporters — and then talking later this week again about accomplishments in Pennsylvania regarding the economy and infrastructure, all of it designed to do what he can do with 21 days to go to help Democrats across the country, even if he can’t campaign alongside them because he’s too unpopular to do so.”

