NBC’s Burns: Fetterman Is Seeing Specialists Who Could Be ‘Much More Specific’ than Letter He Released

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns stated that while the letter from U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) primary care physician is “a step toward transparency” there are specialists that Fetterman has been seeing that “could get much more specific on his current condition.”

Burns said that the letter is “a step toward transparency. This is a letter from his primary care provider. It talks about his blood pressure, his cholesterol levels, all saying that he has normal vitals, essentially. And it talked about…that he spoke intelligently, without cognitive deficits, but said that he continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder.”

She continued, “Now, he’s also seeing other specialists like a neurologist, a cardiologist, a speech therapist who could get much more specific on his current condition.”

After noting that Fetterman’s opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz (R), has pushed for a release of more medical records, Burns said that voters can debate if the letter Fetterman released is enough transparency and “this is a step. It certainly doesn’t answer all of those questions, though, Chuck.”

According to records from the Federal Election Commission, Dr. Clifford Chen, the doctor who wrote the letter, donated to Fetterman’s campaign.

