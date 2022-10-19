The physician who cleared Democrat Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman for work last week allegedly donated to his campaign last year.

On Wednesday, Fetterman’s campaign released a letter from his physician declaring that his abilities have improved significantly since his recovery from a stroke back in May just before he coasted to victory in the Democrat U.S. Senate primary.

Dr. Clifford Chen wrote:

I have spoken with his neurologist and cardiologist and he will follow up with them routinely. The Lt. Governor takes appropriate medications to optimize his heart condition and prevent future strokes. He also exercises routinely and can walk 4 to 5 miles regularly without difficulty.

“Overall, Lt. Governor Fetterman is well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office,” he added.

News: @JohnFetterman releases an updated medical report after a visit with his primary care doctor. Letter via his campaign 👇 pic.twitter.com/i75J7utrR0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 19, 2022

However, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, Dr. Clifford Chen donated $500 to Fetterman’s primary campaign on June 17, 2021.

Clifford Chen became Fetterman's "Primary Care Physician" shortly after his stroke. I'm sure it had nothing to do with being a Primary Campaign Contributor.https://t.co/G4GyZ5jANd pic.twitter.com/GnY7CsjCEw — Ben Redacted (@AndStrats) October 19, 2022

The letter from Clifford Chen comes after Fetterman’s disastrous interview with NBC Nightly News that demonstrated his mental handicaps. The interview pushed so many buttons, leftists began lashing out at reporter Dasha Burns for noting how Fetterman’s stroke impaired him in a variety of ways, from his comprehension to his basic speech, to the point of him needing a closed captioning system during their in-person interview.

“Fetterman’s campaign required closed captioning technology for this interview to essentially read our questions as we asked them,” she told fellow reporter Lester Holt. “In small talk before the interview, without captioning, it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation.”

Clips of the interview immediately began circulating all over social media and they did Fetterman little favors:

NBC: "We've asked for your medical records… you've declined. Why?" Fetterman: "Our doctor has already given a record saying I'm ready to serve." NBC: "That letter was six months ago. Don't voters deserve to know your status now?" Fetterman: I do speeches and give interviews pic.twitter.com/5yDNvaeYdN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2022

A recent Trafalgar Group poll showed Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has virtually tied the Democrat who once enjoyed a commanding lead.

“The poll, released on Thursday, showed Fetterman at 47.2 percent and Oz at 44.8 percent, half a point within the margin of error,” reported Breitbart News. “The poll also showed Erik Gerhardt, a libertarian, with 3.4 percent of the vote, while another .5 percent said other and 4.1 percent are undecided.”

“As the election is less than a month away, the poll was taken from October 8 to 11, with 1,078 likely general election voters as the respondents. There was also a 2.9 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level,” it added.