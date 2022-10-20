Howard Dean: Dems Will Increase Senate, House Majorities in Midterm Election

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Democrats will increase their majorities in both the U.S Senate and House in November’s midterm election.

Dean said, “I’ll make this prediction right now we’ll pick up two to three in the Senate and pick up House. We will pick up seats in the House and not lose them. I think we will take two more than we have today n the House. It’s just because when you see these early turnout figures, and you better be one of them if you’re watching this, that is a very good thing for people who are angry, and people who are really angry right now are the Democrats.”

Melber asked, “You are saying the early surge you think is a product of Democratic galvanization and mobilization?”

Dean said, “Obviously, young people and women are incredibly engaged in this election, and we’ve got to get the young people to the polls because they’re the group that’s most reluctant to go. But I think a lot of this is about Trump. Every time Trump opens his mouth that helps us. You’ve got people like J.D. Vance, who’s a pretty bright guy, but he sounds like Trump. The numbers in Ohio are incredible. Last poll, I saw Ryan was ahead.”

