Kennedy: ‘If You Want Something Screwed Up, President Biden Is Your Man’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) dinged the Biden administration for the shortcomings of its policy prescriptions on infrastructure, COVID, crime, border security and gas prices, among other things.

Kennedy told host Jesse Watters if you wanted something “screwed up,” President Joe Biden was the man for the job.

“What you just said about the so-called infrastructure bill is why I voted against it,” he said. “It’s only 23% real infrastructure. It has some good stuff in it, but it has a lot of really bad stuff … My mother did not raise a fool. And if she did, it was one of my brothers. But the so-called infrastructure bill is emblematic of a larger problem. The American people have learned over the past 20 months that if you want something screwed up, President Biden is your man. It has been 20 months of misery and vexation, and Homer Simpson goes to Washington. I mean, pick your issue. The infrastructure bill, COVID, crime, the border, Congress, the economy, inflation, gas prices, Afghanistan, baby formula, for God’s sake. And that’s why based on the polling, you can see that a majority of Americans believe that if you put the Biden Administration in charge of the Sahara Desert, it would quickly run out of sand.”

“Now, we need to ask why, though,” Kennedy continued. “That’s important. And the answer is straightforward. Just look at the gene pool from which the president gets his advice. The wokers, the journalism professors with their comment-worthy man purses, experts like James Taylor and Vice President Harris, these people have way more zeal than wisdom. And they have turned our president into a caricature of this nice, elderly gentleman, maybe on a day pass from the nursing home, happily eating ice cream and wandering around the country, saying, well, the economy is slowing, and prices are rising, and your 401(k)’s are crashing, because the economy is so good and my policies are so good. And nobody believes it. Because it’s not true.”

