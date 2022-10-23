Pelosi: Trump Is Not ‘Man Enough’ to Show Up to Testify Before January 6 Probe

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that President Donald Trump was not “man enough” to testify before the January 6 Select Committee.

Capehart asked, “I have to ask about the January 6 Committee. On Friday, they officially subpoenaed Donald Trump. Do you think he will actually appear for the deposition? What is a say to the American people if he does not?”

Pelosi said, “I don’t think he is man enough to show up.”

Capehart said, “Sorry, Madam Speaker, I literally could not hear what you said.”

Pelosi said, “You asked me if I thought he would show up, and I said, I don’t think he is man enough to show up. I don’t think that his lawyers will want him to show up, because he has to testify under oath. But I don’t think he is man enough, we will see if he is man enough to show up. And the public can make their judgment. No one is above the law. If we believe that, then they should make a judgment about how he responds to that request.”

She added, “He isn’t honoring oath we take to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That is a serious oath that we all take. Clearly, the rest of us had more respect for the office he held, then he had.”

