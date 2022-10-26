Herschel Walker on New Abortion Allegations: ‘This Is a Lie’

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker (R-GA) said Wednesday on FNC’s “Special Report” that the new allegations he urged a second woman to have an abortion were a lie.

Anchor Bret Baier asked, “Obviously, we have to address the elephant in the room today, and that is another accuser has come forward, anonymous, although she spoke to reporters today, saying that you pressured her to have an abortion and that you paid for it. How do you respond to that?”

Walker said, “Well, that’s a lie, and I say that’s a lie and hope people can see right now that Raphael Warnock and the left will do whatever they can to win the seat back.”

Baier asked, “Gloria Allred came forward with this client, you’re saying you don’t know this person?”

Walker said, “What I’m saying is this is a lie. I’ve said it once and I’ve moved on in my campaign and moved on because we’re worried about what the Georgia people are talking about. They’re talking about this inflation. They’re talking about crime. They’re talking about men in women’s sports. They’re talking about this border. And right now, after the terrible showing that, Senator Warnock did at the debate they are desperate right now. And I’ve said this is a lie, I’ve moved on and they want me to play these guessing games and all this. But I’m not I’m not into that. I’m into winning this great seat back for the great people of Georgia, because that’s what this is about.”

