Pence: Pushing Back Against ESG ‘Has Got to Be of Paramount Importance’ for Republicans

During an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, former Vice President Mike Pence predicted a good outcome for Republicans in next month’s midterm elections.

He also stressed the importance of Republicans pushing back against so-called environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policy to undermine America’s energy industry.

“I wrote a piece back in the spring in The Wall Street Journal calling on states around the country to adopt model legislation that ALEC had developed to push back on ESG coming out of those three big investment houses in New York City,” he said. “And many states had been doing that. And I really celebrate that, including here in the state of Texas and around the country. But in the energy sector, people deserve to know. The SEC is using ESG, this liberal agenda, particularly on environment, to affect the availability of finances in the energy industry.”

“Look, when you see gasoline prices rising, that’s not the unintended consequences of the Biden administration,” Pence continued. “That is the intended outcome of President Biden, who said he was going to end fossil fuels in America. I mean, the radical left is in the saddle in Washington, D.C., Help is on the way – 13 days, we’re going to have pro-American energy majorities in the House and the Senate.”

“And pushing back on ESG, particularly at the SEC and other federal agencies, has got to be of paramount importance,” he added. “And, remember, I was in the Congress for 12 years, Larry. The Congress has the power of the purse. I think we will have the House and the Senate. We will have a lot of Republican governors, maybe more than any since the Great Depression. And, when that happens, we’re going to be able to leverage all of that leadership and demand the Biden administration back off on burdening American families with higher energy costs.”

