Whoopi Goldberg: Lindsey Graham ‘Ignorant as Hell’ – Black People Don’t Do ‘Monkey See, Monkey Do’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was “ignorant as hell” for saying electing Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker would change the narrative that Republicans are racist.

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Graham said, “They’re beating all of our guys up, but what is it about this guy? He changes the entire narrative of the left. We’re a party of racists, Sean. Me and you are racists. The Republican Party is racist. Well, what happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African American, black Heisman Trophy winner, right? Olympian. It destroys the whole narrative.”

Goldberg said, “Here’s the thing you need to know, Lindsey. Just because we see a black person does not mean we do ‘monkey see, monkey do. And I’m sure that you don’t know how insulting that is, but let us just say to you, don’t ever say that again because you look ignorant as hell. Don’t do that. I mean, you know, it doesn’t work that way. It may work that way for you because we know what you are doing, okay? We know what you are up to, but we don’t just go get people because they look the right way. We actually have to find the people that can actually do the damn job. That’s what we want.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think the sad thing about this is, you know, Herschel Walker is woefully under-qualified for this job and the only reason he was chosen and also supported by Trump, is because Raphael Warnock, the senator in Georgia is black and they wanted someone who was black to confront him, to oppose him.”

Goldberg said, “Because we can’t tell each other apart.”

Hostin said, “Exactly. I think it’s sad that the GOP is using Herschel Walker in that way, and he’s letting himself be used.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN