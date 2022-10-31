Swalwell: Republican Leaders Political Rhetoric Is ‘Inspiring Violent Political Acts’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Monday on CNN’s “OutFront” that the “violent political rhetoric that is espoused by Republican leaders is inspiring violent political acts.”

Swalwell said, “If you look at the Facebook page of this individual and the Facebook pages of Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, they’re identical. So the violent political rhetoric that is espoused by Republican leaders is inspiring violent political acts by individuals like this. So we all have a responsibility to condemn it because when we don’t condemn it, what we saw on January 6 is taken as a permission slip. The best evidence that us condemning it is having an effect is January 6. We saw hundreds of people when Donald Trump said it’s time to go home they went home. So, believe it or not, it may seem crazy people would listen to a leader whether they carry out violence or go home, it actually carries great weight. More Republicans need to speak up. Otherwise, somebody’s going to get killed. Paul Pelosi almost was.”

He added, “Democrats are very passionate about what’s at stake in our election, but not a single colleague of mine has advocated for violence. I think that’s the difference. Yes, these arguments sometimes get impassioned, and we have all said things we regret. But too, and Republican colleagues have glorified violence.”

