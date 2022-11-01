Cotton: Simplest Way to Stop Crimes like Pelosi Attack Is Get Tough on Crime, Not Stop Campaigning

Tuesday, during an appearance on “CBS This Morning,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) disputed the notion that so-called “misinformation” and overheated political rhetoric were fueling things like the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi.

Instead, the Arkansas lawmaker said the answer was to get tough on crime.

“You’ve seen deranged lunatics attack both Democrats and Republicans alike,” he said. “I don’t think John Boehner 12 years ago pointing out that Nancy Pelosi passed Obamacare, Kevin McCarthy now pointing out that she passed trillions of dollars of spending that causes inflation led to this apparent nudist activist breaking into her home.”

“The simplest way to stop crimes like this is to get tough on crime,” Cotton added. “It’s not to try to stop campaigning in the middle of the campaign seven days before an election on legitimate issues of public concern.”

