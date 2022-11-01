Scalise: Election Will Be about Issues Impacting Voters Like Economy, Crime, and Border GOP Focuses on, Not Hatred and Division from Left

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) responded to attempts to blame Republicans for the attack on House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul by stating that he doesn’t spend a lot of time on people who attempt to exploit tragedies and Republicans are fighting for and the election will be on the issues impacting working people and “not all the hatred and division by just a small few people that have large megaphones.”

Scalise said, “We’ve seen through crises, there are people that try to take advantage of it for their own personal benefit. … I don’t spend a lot of my time harping on negative people who try to exploit other people’s tragedy.”

He added, “This whole election has been on issues. We actually ran on an agenda called the Commitment to America. Some on the left have attacked our agenda. We’ve talked about lowering energy costs and addressing inflation so that people don’t have to pay so much when they go to the grocery store. We talked about securing the border and addressing crime in communities, and those are the things we would do in a Republican majority. And if they call that hate speech, I guess they are against lowering energy costs for families and they’re against helping those hard-working Americans who are struggling every day. Everywhere I go, I hear about the struggles of hardworking middle and lower-income families. That’s who we’re fighting for. That’s what this election is going to be about, not all the hatred and division by just a small few people that have large megaphones.”

