Tim Ryan: ‘I Could Not Say’ Green Spending in Inflation Act Will Help Prices ‘in the Present Moment’

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel on Tuesday, U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said that he cannot say that the expenditures on green energy in the Inflation Reduction Act will decrease gas and grocery prices “right now in the present moment.”

One of the attendees asked, “Can you look me in the face and tell me that government expenditures on green energy subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act that increase our national debt are in any way lessening my burden at the gas station and the grocery store?”

Ryan responded, “I could not say that right now in the present moment. I think the investments that were coming into the Inflation Reduction Act, especially what we did in natural gas, there was a huge natural gas component in the Inflation Reduction Act, which I supported and worked to get in there. I think natural gas is the bridge fuel that we need to move forward. I was responsible for helping land two natural gas power plants in my congressional district. We’re working on a cracker plant in eastern Ohio that will create thousands of union construction jobs. So, in the short-term, no. I think, when it comes to inflation, we need a tax cut. We need to put money in people’s pockets if we’re going to weather the storm here. So, a tax cut in the short term, but then move to natural gas, all in, streamline, I supported Sen. Manchin’s (D-WV) permitting bill to streamline permitting. … But we do need to move into electric vehicles, solar panels.”

Ryan later added that he means the provisions won’t help prices in the immediate term.

