ABC’s Raddatz: Even if You Ask about January 6, NV Voters Change the Subject to the Economy

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz reported on the Nevada Senate race and stated that even when you ask voters about January 6, “they turn the conversation to the economy. That is what matters to those voters.” And that the issue of the economy is “what Republicans are trying to focus on.”

While speaking with Raddatz about the race in Nevada, host David Muir said, “Sen. Cortez Masto (D-NV), I know emphasizing her rival’s embrace of false election claims over 2020. She said that Adam Laxalt helped ‘fuel the mob‘ on January 6. You were on the ground in Nevada, and while I know this is a significant issue for many, still, issue number one in that state, you heard from voters, the economy?”

Raddatz responded, “Yeah, David, even if you ask voters about January 6 or election denial, they turn the conversation to the economy. That is what matters to those voters. That is, of course, what Republicans are trying to focus on. But Democrats are urging Nevada voters to stick with them and trying to convince them they can turn it around.”

Muir added, “But we hear it all across this country, Martha, economy, issue number one.”

