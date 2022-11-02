GOP Rep. Aderholt: ‘Would Be Surprised’ if Biden Is Willing to Work with a GOP-led Congress

Following the Republican takeover of Congress in the 1994 midterm elections, the then-Clinton administration underwent what was called a “triangulation” and worked with the GOP to pass legislation. However, don’t expect President Joe Biden to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps if Republicans win back Congress next week, says Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL).

During an interview with Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” the Alabama Republican said he did not see the left flank of the Democratic Party willing to go along with Biden, which would downgrade the possibility of cooperation between Congress and the president beyond the new year.

“I think there would be some in the Democratic Party that would want to do that,” he said. “The problem is – is now you have such a large faction in the Democrat Party that are so far to the left that they unwilling to do that. Back when Bill Clinton — he did moderate some and did work with Republicans after Republicans took control in 1994. But I just think at this juncture, you have got so much pressure that is going on the Biden administration, you know, like the Elizabeth Warrens and the Bernie Sanders – there is a large contingency there across the country. Now they’re not a majority, but they’re very vocal.”

“I think they’re putting so much pressure on Biden and his administration that they just don’t have any room to go there,” Aderholt continued. “So, I would be very surprised, and this is my prediction, this is just my thoughts entirely – but I would be very surprised if the Biden administration is willing to do much work with a Republican Congress.”

