Hochul: ‘People Are Scared, They’re Hurting’ ‘A Lot of It’ Is Because GOP Is Scaring Them While I’m Keeping Them Safer

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that “People are scared, they’re hurting” largely because of “this unsatiable effort by the Republicans to scare people, when I’m out there actually doing something to literally keep them safer.”

Hochul stated, “We have been fighting the crime issue and it doesn’t go back to an election season. It goes back to last January, when I was with Eric Adams working in partnership, the first time a Democratic Governor and a Mayor of the city of New York have actually worked as a partnership. We worked together in the subways. We’ve added more cops. We’ve added cameras to keep people safer. We’ve added more care for the people who are severely mentally ill. … And illegal guns are at the core of this issue, and Lee Zeldin has opposed everything we’ve done. I’ve worked with law enforcement to get 8,000 illegal guns off the streets of New York. After the massacre in my hometown of Buffalo, where ten innocent people were gunned down, we made sure that no longer could you have a teenager buy an AR-15. We toughened up our red flag laws, and when the concealed carry decision from the Supreme Court came down, it said I, as the Governor of New York, can no longer count on a law that’s been on the books for 108 years to ensure that people aren’t carrying guns concealed in our churches and synagogues and subways and even schools and Lee Zeldin says that we need to arm every teacher now. Once people realize what we’ve done and all he’s done is talk about crime, he has no plan.”

She added, “Democrats focus on facts. We also don’t ignore the fact that there’s real human emotion here. People are scared, they’re hurting, and a lot of it has to do with this unsatiable effort by the Republicans to scare people, when I’m out there actually doing something to literally keep them safer.”

