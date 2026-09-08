JB Pritzker: Trump Sounds Like He Is ‘Truly Out of His Mind’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said President Donald Trump sounds like he is “truly out of his mind.”

Earlier at a 9/11 event, Trump said, “The United States Steel building was creaking, really creaking, and we thought it was going to fall down. The truth is, it creaked a lot. It creaked. It still creaks, but it never came down. And I’ll never forget, two firemen—we thought it was coming down on top of us, two firemen, big, strong guys. And I’m not the smallest guy in the world. They grabbed me under the arm and they, got to get out of here, and they literally lifted me up. This is not easy to do. I’m big. They lifted me up and they started running with me and said, ‘Fellas, I can run myself.’ But they were amazing. But they thought it was coming down. It didn’t come down.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “What did you make of what he had to say there?”

Pritzker said, “Well, he’s a persistent liar and a narcissist and honestly suffering from dementia. We’ve seen that over and over again. Just compare how he was when he ran in 2015. You could disagree with him back then, but he didn’t sound truly out of his mind. Now he does. And of course he’s making this up. This absolutely is untrue.”

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