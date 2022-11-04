ABC’s Haines to Fetterman: ‘It Is Clear Your Post-Stroke Troubles Are Not Cognitive and Would Not Hinder You as a Senator’

Friday on ABC’s “The View” co-host Sara Haines asked Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) to declare his “post-stroke troubles are not cognitive” and “would not hinder” him as a senator.

Haines said, “Mr. Fetterman, I was happy you released an updated letter from your doctor, and it is clear your post-stroke troubles are not cognitive and would not hinder you as a senator. I’ll move on and treat you like a regular candidate.”

She asked, “Dr. Oz, you hit him often on his wealth and the number of mansions he owns. You’ve been very open about your privileged upbringing, very transparent. Can you explain the difference for those who say it is hypocritical to hit him on that?”

Fetterman said, “Now, you know, it is really what I chose my career about here. We truly have the values of really running into a community to serve a community that 90% of the population abandoned it, as well. It’s not necessarily a full equivalence in terms of the money involved. But I really dedicated my career to help young people get their GEDs, to run for mayor of the community, to fight against gun violence, and to try to create economic development. I really committed my career to public service. Dr. Oz chose to really fight for his bank account.”

