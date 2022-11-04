Clyburn: I Was Voting ‘to Protest a Process’ When I Objected to Electoral Votes in 2004, It’s ‘Totally Different’

During a portion of an interview with Fox News released on Friday, House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that his vote to object to counting Ohio’s electoral votes in the 2004 election was “totally different from what Trump was trying to do” because he “only voted to protest a process,” “because I thought the process was something that should have played out.” Which is a “legitimate thing in this country.”

Clyburn stated, “We didn’t deny anything. We were voting on a process that was on the floor, voting on it because I thought the process was something that should have played out. And that’s one thing. It’s totally different from what Trump was trying to do…we didn’t call anybody asking about a change in the votes. We just voted on a process to protest a process is what we did. Nobody stormed the Capitol. Nobody disrupted the count. We only voted to protest a process, which is a legitimate thing in this country.”

Clyburn also commented on Democrats helping boost Republican candidates who have refused to accept election results in the hopes that those candidates will be easier to beat in the general election by saying, “I don’t think the Democrats are perfect. And I think that there are some Republicans who are close to perfect. We all have our issues. And that’s one issue that I still don’t subscribe to.”

