Herschel Walker: ‘The Biggest Threat to the Democracy Is Joe Biden Being in the White House’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Georgia Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker responded to President Joe Biden’s speech a night earlier proclaiming the “extreme MAGA element of the Republican Party” was a threat to democracy.

Walker countered, saying Biden threatened democracy given his administration and Democrats’ handling of crime in America.

“That speech didn’t go down that well at all because the biggest threat to the democracy is Joe Biden being in the White House,” he said. “The biggest threat in democracy is with Senator Warnock and Joe Biden with this high inflation. And that’s a threat to democracy right there. The biggest threat to democracy is the crime that they’ve let come on the streets. And all this has happened in less than two years that they’ve been in, at the White House. And I think that is sad. I think it’s a shame. That’s one reason I decided to run because it’s time for a change, doesn’t seem that they care about this country.”

They care about this state, they care about the people at all, and they’re making excuses trying to scare everybody. Well, it’s not going to happen on my watch. I’m going to fight; I’m going to let the people know the truth. And the truth is, we can get lower taxes, we can secure this border, we can get back to being energy independent, but what we got to do is quit listening to people like Joe Biden and Senator Warnock.

