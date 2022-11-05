Brooks: Immigration Is ‘a Huge Void’ for Dems, Don’t Have a Policy ‘That Makes People Feel Secure’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that “immigration is just a huge void for the Democratic Party. They do not have a clean story to tell. They do not have a policy that makes people feel secure.”

Brooks said Democrats “were lured into a false sense of security that abortion really was going to be an issue that would carry them across the finish line. And for a lot of people, it is, but for the people who are more independent, where abortion is not a number one issue for them, it hasn’t. And so we’ve seen, as the people have focused on crime, immigration, and inflation, Republicans have started to do well.”

He continued, “I think immigration is just a huge void for the Democratic Party. They do not have a clean story to tell. They do not have a policy that makes people feel secure. I was picking up on this last year. You go down to Texas and talk to Democrats, especially in South Texas, and they were just saying, we’re just being overrun. … And somebody’s got to help us. And people feel abandoned and unhelped. And Democrats have begun to shift on crime. They’re really pushing back against defund the police. But, on immigration, it’s still a void. And it’s just a major, major issue for a lot of people.”

