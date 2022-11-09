Concha: Biggest Wins Are Kemp, DeSantis, Who Didn’t Rely on Trump to Win

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Fox News Contributor and columnist for The Hill Joe Concha stated that the 2024 election wasn’t “even a red little ripple” and the big stories are the wins Republicans had in Florida and Georgia and noted that the GOP Governors of those states, Ron DeSantis and Brian Kemp both “didn’t rely, in any capacity, on Donald Trump to bring their victories home.”

Concha said, “This wasn’t even a red wave. It’s not even a red little ripple in a pond. And when you look at the conditions on the ground…inflation and crime and the border, opioid overdoses, education, everything lined up for Republicans. Yet, you see them underperforming the way they did. The big story last night, Todd, is what happened in Florida and Ron DeSantis blowing out Charlie Crist, Marco Rubio cruising to victory, and then what happened in Georgia, Brian Kemp the Governor, easily beating Stacey Abrams. What do Kemp and DeSantis have in common? They both didn’t rely, in any capacity, on Donald Trump to bring their victories home. And now you have to wonder who really is the leader of the Republican Party right now? Is it the former president, or is it maybe DeSantis, Kemp, Youngkin, the new, younger blood?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett