Cuellar: I Hope Biden Listens to Us on the Border, We Don’t Have any Sanctuary Cities There

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that he hopes the Biden administration listens to people at the border and pointed out that the perspective on the border is very different than the perspective from 1,500 miles away.

Cuellar said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:25] “If you look at the race, I did much better than Biden did. In my Congressional race, I did much better than other state Democrats who were running by 10, 15, 20%. That’s because I work and I get a lot of support from moderate Republicans that cross over and support me. So, it’s just being bipartisan. That always works, not only in the district, but certainly, it works in Washington, D.C.”

He later added, “I hope the administration listens to some of us at the border. Being 1,500 miles away is very different from being at the border, when you talk to landowners, you talk to Border Patrol, CBP officers, [it’s] very different. We don’t have a single sanctuary city along the border. We don’t have any public officials that are asking for open borders. I believe in legal migration, but I believe in law and order. And we need to have law and order, give people their day in court and if an immigration judge says stay, they stay. But if the judge says go home, then go home. I will also say this, I’m in line to be the chairman or the ranking member — hopefully the chairman — of the Subcommittee on Homeland Appropriations. So, I’m going to have a lot of say-so.”

