Adams: NYC Cops Don’t Think New York Politicians Have Their Back 

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated that “for the most part,” police in New York City do not feel politicians in New York have their backs.

Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “Do New York City cops feel like you’ve got their back? Do they feel like the politicians have got their back, that they can do their job — and yes, yes, if they step out of line, if they abuse their power, they need to be treated harshly. We all agree with that. … But, bottom line, does the New York City cop feel like the politicians in New York have their backs?”

Adams responded, “No, they don’t, for the most part, but they know their mayor, he has their back. I’m not leading this fight of quality of life and public safety from the rear. I’m leading it from the front. I’m in the subway system. I’m walking around, engaging with my police officers. I’m going to those crime scenes and doing an analysis. I’m looking at the product that we are producing and making sure they have what they need. This is a time for us to go back to working people and ensure that we’re giving them the quality of life that they deserve and that is where I am.”

Adams added that officials need to ensure police “have the tools and the equipment that they deserve and don’t immediately attack them based on what you view on Instagram or social media because it’s not the reality of what’s playing out in the street.”

