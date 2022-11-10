CNBC: 73% of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Recipients Plan to Spend More on Dining Out, Travel

Wednesday, the anchors of CNBC’s “Money Minute,” a segment on “NBC Now” streaming news platform, discussed a recent survey from Intelligent.com. that found 73% of President Biden’s student debt forgiveness anticipated recipients say they will spend the extra income on non-essential items including dining out and travel.

Anchor Deirdre Bosa said, “It could be easy as well for some people to enjoy travel and eating out rather than worrying about the future. One financial coach tells CNBC.com that you should not use the loan forgiveness only for long-term goals because your short-term self might get frustrated.”

She added, “Try to achieve a balance that lets you also invest in your future.”

