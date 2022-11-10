Dem Gov. Murphy: GOP Played Crime ‘Card’ but Dem ‘Records’ ‘Won Out’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) argued that while Republicans play the crime “card really well, it feels like they do it every couple of years.” The records of Democrats on the issue won out.

Murphy stated, “Finally — our party is quite famously lousy on a coherent, specific message. I think we got there. And the good news is, we had a substantive story to tell when you look at the historic bills that were passed in Congress and signed and led by the president. So, we had a substantive story. We finally told that story. Secondly, I think Roe v. Wade or Dobbs…was in the back of folk’s mind[s] and it impacted a lot of decisions in terms of voting. I think, thirdly, the democracy craziness finally took hold. And listen, crime is out there. The Republicans play that card really well, it feels like they do it every couple of years. But they didn’t play the card that says what are we going to do about it nearly as well. And I think records sort of won out on that basis. New Jersey, for instance, we’ve got a significant decrease in violent crimes, folks were able to make that case.”

