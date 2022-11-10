Donalds: Getting Back to Regular Appropriations Process Is ‘Number One Way’ for Congress to Fix Economy

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) stated that the best way Congress can fix the economy is to get back to the regular appropriations process, argued that we have to take back COVID relief money that has been allocated but has not been spent yet, and he argued that the economy cannot handle the unspent COVID relief funds hitting the economy.

Donalds said, “[I]f our economy doesn’t get back on track, we’re all in trouble. And the number one way we can do that from Capitol Hill is…we’ve got to get back to regular order in Congress. We have to have real appropriations, not smoke-filled room foolishness. We’ve got to get all that COVID money out that was appropriated, still not spent. Our economy can’t take it. And then, you have to get to the hard stuff. Yes, we have to have border security. You can’t have fentanyl in our streets. Yes, we’ve got to make sure our military is strong because the Chinese are…a clear threat to global security, especially in Taiwan. All these things are happening at warp speed. We’ve got to get serious. No more games.”

