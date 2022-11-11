AOC Objects When Asked if Both Sides Need to ‘Move from the Extremes’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Friday on CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” that she believes it is incorrect to compare Republicans and Democrats’ extreme members.

Wallace asked, “Do people want both parties to move from the fringes, from the extremes back to the center?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think a lot of people in this country may say yes, but it’s important for us to dig into the substance of what that actually means.”

She continued, “As someone who is often, I think, characterized as extreme. I, of course, would object to that. I do not believe that I am as extreme in the way that Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Republican side is extreme. The idea that there is an equating of believing in someone who believes in guaranteed universal health care in the United States was someone who believes that undocumented people should incur physical harm are somehow in the same level of extreme is something that I would object to.”

