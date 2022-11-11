Graham: They’re Trying to Destroy Herschel Walker to Deter Young People of Color from Being Republicans

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” during his pitch to promote the Georgia Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s candidacy, a confident Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Democrats were trying to “destroy” Walker to deter “young men and women of color” from being Republicans.

“He’s going to win, OK?” Graham declared. “So he’s going to tell you tomorrow how he wins. They’re counting votes in Arizona. I like where we’re at in Arizona. I love where we’re at in Nevada. What are we going to do in Georgia? We’re going to vote again, OK? Now, what Warnock said is the sign of a loser in that press conference today when he went after Herschel tells me he’s losing, and here’s one rule you should never forget in politics the nightmare for an incumbent is to be in a runoff. Warnock has been in office for years. He raised a $100 million. Every media outlet in the country tried to destroy Herschel and lacks — and Warnock fell short. If you don’t win the first time as an incumbent, you’re not going to win the second time in a runoff. Purdue and Loeffler lost. Warnock’s going to lose.”

“You can’t buy a seat, but the lack of money can make can lose a seat,” he continued. “And I worry that Blake didn’t have enough money against Kelly. Now, Herschel got outspent two to one. We’re going to do this thing again December 6. Join teamherschel.com tonight. Right now, blow up the internet. Let’s have the best day we’ve ever had. I’m all in. I’m moving to Georgia. I’m going to do everything I can to help Herschel. I’m going to knock on doors. I’m going to call people that I know in Georgia. TeamHerschel.com. Warnock is going to lose if we give Herschel the resources to get his message out.”

“And here’s the most important point I’m going to make tonight,” Graham added. “They’re trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans. If they destroy Herschel, it will deter people of color from wanting to be a conservative Republican because you just have your life ruined. We cannot let that happen. We need to have his back. If Herschel wins, he’s going to inspire people all over Georgia of color to become Republicans, and I say all over the United States. Herschel Walker is a nightmare for liberals. He’s an African-American conservative. They have belittled him. They have treated him like crap. His family stands by Herschel tonight. If you can give, give. If you know somebody that can give, ask them to do it. TeamHerschel.com, the conservative movement for people of color, is on the ballot in Georgia. We must help people like Herschel for the benefit of our country and the future of conservatism.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor