Dem Rep. Garamendi: Inflation Reduction Act Was Primarily a Green Energy Bill

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) acknowledged that the Inflation Reduction Act was primarily a green energy bill.

Host Aishah Hasnie asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:40] “I have to ask you, a lot of Democrats are crediting — including yourself — crediting the Inflation Reduction Act for helping to keep some of those Democratic seats. Meanwhile, Republicans are saying inflation actually helped them to pick up seats. So, which is it?”

Garamendi answered, “I think it’s both. The Inflation Reduction Act had an enormous opportunity to reduce the costs for senior citizens, the ability for Medicare to negotiate drug prices, capping the drug costs to seniors, as well as the enormous investment in the green economy, all kinds of economy, green systems, grids. All of that is in that bill.”

Hasnie then said, “It was primarily a clean energy bill though. It was primarily that.”

Garamendi responded, “Exactly. That’s correct.”

