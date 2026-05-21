Markey: Trump’s Anti-Weaponization Fund Is an ‘Impeachable Offense’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) said President Donald Trump should be impeached over the Department of Justice’s so-called anti-weaponization fund.

Markey said, “It’s an impeachable offense. What Richard Nixon was impeached for did he did in private, Donald Trump is now doing in public on steroids. This is a complete impeachable offense. That was the very thing our Founding Fathers were concerned about: ensuring that we had a president with checks and balances, not a king who could compromise our government. So this is exactly what the Founding Fathers, what the Constitution was meant to protect against. And, Republicans right now realize that this is political Kryptonite.”

He added, “This is something that is creating an outrage across the entire country. And whether it’s Senator McConnell or Senator Cassidy or Senator Collins or Senator Tillis or Congressman Fitzpatrick, this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the rebellion against this. So they might be able to call a timeout on the field for 10 days before we come back. This is not going away. This is just going to build. It’s a $1.8 billion slush fund. And again, remember, it also includes a provision which precludes any further cases being brought against Trump. His children are his allies for tax violations. So this is an impeachable offense. It is corruption. It is the high crime and misdemeanor that, in fact, the Constitution anticipated. And we are not going to allow them to escape. The Democrats are going to insist we have votes on the House and Senate floor.”

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