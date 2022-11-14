Ana Navarro: Tiffany Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Wedding ‘Was a MAGA Funeral’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the Saturday wedding of former President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany Trump was a “MAGA funeral.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Over the weekend, Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany got married at Mar-a-Lago, and Ivanka posted a photo on Instagram where she cropped out Don Jr.’s fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle of course. The internet went wild with speculation over this, and she reposted the photo in her stories and put her back in the frame a few hours later.”

Haines asked, “Alyssa, you know both of them. Is there some scandal here?”

Co-host and former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Well, I stand with Ivanka on this. Kimberly didn’t understand the assignment. It’s a Florida wedding in November. All the women clearly knew what the palette was, what the look was, and she was dressed like she was going to, like, a MAGA funeral or something. I’m going to be honest. I probably would have cropped her too.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “She did have a weird wing, like, a bat wing on her dress.”

Navarro said, “Maybe it’s completely the opposite. Maybe she did get the assignment because it was a MAGA funeral.”

