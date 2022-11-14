Clyburn: Biden a ‘Great President for This Country’ – ‘What We Need for 2024’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) doubled down on his support for President Joe Biden, who he supported in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The South Carolina Democrat also pledged his support for Biden as a presidential candidate in the 2024 campaign cycle.

“They were saying to me, ‘I like Joe Biden’s agenda, but I think his approach needs to be beefed up a bit, needs to be a little more in your face,’” he said. “Joe Biden’s approach and agenda were exactly the things that we needed in this country, and that’s what people voted for. People voted for this country’s greatness.

“We are a great country,” Clyburn continued. “We are good people, and people voted to maintain both their goodness and their greatness. I think Joe Biden is exactly what we needed. Back 10 years ago, I said that. I said, ‘We know Joe, but most importantly, Joe knows us,’ and I think he’s what we need for 2024 as well.”

“Biden has been a great president for our country,” he added. “He has accomplished so much, over 10 million jobs under his leadership — working with the private sector, of course. He has done so many things that are so great that we’d need a lot more show to tell it, but he’s put money in people’s pockets, vaccines in their arms, children back to school, people back to work, for starters.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor