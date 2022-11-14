Watch: Andy Biggs Confirms He Is Challenging Kevin McCarthy for Speaker

Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Prime News” he was challenging House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for the GOP nomination to be speaker of the House when the caucus votes Tuesday.

Biggs said, “We have a new paradigm here, and I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives. And it’s a new world. And yes, I’m going to be nominated tomorrow to the position of Speaker of the House. We’ll see if we can get the job done with the votes. It’s going to be tough.”

He continued, ” I mean, Kevin has raised a lot of money and done a lot of things, but this is not just about Kevin. I think it’s about, uh, institutional direction and trajectory, and that’s where we’re where we’re going to see if we have enough people who agree that we need to change the trajectory of this place and open it up.”

Biggs added, “So open it up where people can actually represent the constituency in a more open and transparent manner.”

When asked if he “just announced,” Biggs said, “Yeah, I guess I guess I did. Kinda so there you have it”

