Clyburn: Gerrymandering Worked ‘Pretty Good’ for Republicans in New York

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) claimed that gerrymandering worked “pretty good up there in New York” for Republicans.

Clyburn said, “We need to win this election down in Georgia, this runoff, and I call upon all Georgians, people who think that it is the right thing to do to preserve the integrity of the ballot to come out and vote in this runoff election. 51 is a little better than 50 plus 1. And then what we’ve got to have is really some conversations with people. I do believe — we never would have passed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 if it had not been for the leadership of Republicans. I’ll always believe that it was bringing Democrats and Republicans together that allowed Lyndon Johnson to get that bill across the line. Democrats and Republicans should come together in this lame-duck session and pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act so that we can preserve the integrity of our elections. The gerrymandering did not work as well as they had hoped. It did work pretty good up there in New York, but it did not work as people had hoped. Let’s stop all the foolishness. Let’s preserve the integrity of the ballot. Let’s pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Let’s pass a bill to do something about reforming the Electoral College so that people will have faith and confidence when they go to the polls that their votes will be counted and their voices will have been heard.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett