GOP Rep.-Elect Santos: Some Investigations Are Fine, But GOP Should Prioritize Inflation, Crime, Those Issues Are What Won Me My Race

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) stated that while some congressional investigations are worthwhile, “they shouldn’t hold priority over the issues at hand which are affecting every American’s day-to-day life” that won him his election and argued that “for at least the first six months, we should work on making this country energy independent, we should work on reducing crime across metropolitan areas such as New York City, and then we can start talking about investigations.”

Santos said he flipped his district because he “kept the campaign about the people. I spoke to the people, the campaign was for the people. I just — while my opponent kept going to rhetoric and partisanship, I just kept talking about bread and butter issues, kitchen table issues, things that keep people up at night, inflation, the cost of fuel, the cost of energy, the cost — the inflationary impact on your salary…crime was a big issue, too. While I spoke about it, they said it was a conspiracy, and here we are. It was a 19-point swing from a Biden plus-10, I won it by nine-and-a-half points.”

After the discussion turned to investigations Republicans want to launch, Santos stated, “My constituents didn’t send me here to waste time, they sent me here to work. Although, there’s — our party — if parts of our party want to go into these investigations, that’s their prerogative, I’m here to deliver results. I’m here to deliver prosperity. I’m here to defend the American dream. And that’s making Americans’ life easier. So, I don’t want to waste my time in Washington engaging in hyper-partisan issues, I want to come here to deliver results. I want to be able to go back to the district and bring dollars for public safety, I want to bring back dollars for education, I want to bring back resources and making our country energy independent again, that’s what I’m focusing on as my contributions to Congress. So, look, we can be part of investigations so long as it doesn’t clutter and sway us from the goal, which is making Americans’ life better, not worse.”

He added that he “Absolutely” supports some investigations, and “I’m not saying they’re a waste of time. I’m just saying that they shouldn’t hold priority over the issues at hand which are affecting every American’s day-to-day life. What we need to focus on is delivering results, then we can start investigating. But I think that, for at least the first six months, we should work on making this country energy independent, we should work on reducing crime across metropolitan areas such as New York City, and then we can start talking about investigations.”

