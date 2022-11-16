ABC’s Hostin: Trump Likely Indicted Within 90 Days

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Wednesday on “The View” that she thinks former President Donald Trump will likely be indicted in the next 90 days.

Discussing Trump’s 2024 announcement, Hostin asked, “Shall we chat about the big house?”

She continued, “That’s what I think this is all about, right? Any private citizen can be indicted for a crime. You do not have the protection of the presidency. He’s got two years to run.”

Hostin added, “I’ve spoken to my former colleagues, some of them at the Justice Department, and of course, they can’t say much, but the word out in the streets that he has 30 to 90 days until some sort of indictment is put out there. Right? That’s the word on the streets. I could be wrong, but that’s what I have heard from my federal prosecutor friends. Alyssa and I actually agree. She’s heard the same thing. So he’s trying to grift. His legal bills – they’re very expensive because he’s done a lot of things. So I think that what we shouldn’t do is what we did the last time. The media made him more and more and more and more famous. I think we can make this twice impeached, disgraced, almost indicted former president, perhaps a criminal. We can pay attention to the criminal if he’s indicted, but let’s not pay so much attention to this guy trying to grift and make money off the presidency.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN