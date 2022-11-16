Esper: Trump Has ‘Done More to Help Democrats’ — He Can’t Win Elections

Donald Trump’s former Defense Secretary, Mark Esper said Wednesday on “CNN This Morning” that the former president’s White House run will help Democrats because he can’t win elections.

When asked about Trump’s 2024 bid, Esper said, “I wish he wouldn’t. I think he’s unfit for office. I thought his remarks were very subdued and uninspiring, and I think it’s time for the Republican Party — frankly, both parties — to move on to a next generation of leaders, and particularly leaders that can unify our country and get us back to a more normal governance where we treat each other with dignity and respect and we work on policy issues, and not on personal attacks.”

He continued, “There were accomplishments in the Trump administration, better border security, conservative judges, lower taxes, deregulation. I think you can get all those things with a new generation of Republican leaders who may be more online with what I consider myself, a Reagan Republican, who can do so without the personal attacks and self-centeredness of Donald Trump.”

Esper added, “The election last week was an example of how Donald Trump is incapable of winning elections. He’s done more to help the Democrats than he has Republicans. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t have a bigger margin in the House, and we should’ve taken the Senate, and yet, we haven’t. If you want to govern with conservative principles, you have to win election, and Donald Trump can’t win elections.”

