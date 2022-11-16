Kinzinger: January 6 Committee Helped Crush the Red Wave

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the January 6 House Select Committee helped stop the red wave in the 2022 midterms.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “The GOP now in disarray. McConnell just beat back a challenge from Senator Rick Scott to be minority leader, and Kevin McCarthy faced a challenge as well as he’s pursuing the speakership. All while the disgraced ex-president announced a bid again to run for 2024. Adam Kinzinger, in a new op-ed, writes, ‘Trump has proven him woefully unfit to hold the office that he sullied and shown he can’t be trusted to put the American can peoples interest ahead of his own. Worst of all, a return of Donald Trump in 2024 could further erode American democracy potentially rendering it irredeemable.”

Wallace asked, “Tell me what you make of the results on Tuesday?”

Kinzinger said, “In terms of the results, it was fantastic. I mean, we all expect that, and I’ll say I’m guilty of this. I expected as we got closer to the election … that this was going to be a red wave, just history and everything else. But I think the January 6th Committee, even if people don’t vote on that issue, it kind of popped the bubble, so to speak, so people started feeling uneasy. I think the Paul Pelosi attack and I think the Dobbs decision and a some other things and GenZ turned out, and we had a bit of a defensive of democracy, and it’s just the beginning.”

