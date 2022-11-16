McCarthy: ‘Let’s Make China Dependent’ on Our Energy

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that Republicans will use the power of the purse when they take control of the majority in the House and that a GOP majority needs to pursue not just American energy independence, but making America an energy exporter so we can help our allies and “make China dependent on our natural gas.”

McCarthy stated, “[W]e will use the power of the purse. The size of our debt has got to stop. But we’ve got to actually focus on…listening to the American public. You’ve got to make an economy that’s strong. They’re hurting because of inflation. We’ve got to cut back on this wasteful Washington spending. We’ve got to make ourselves energy-independent, and not just energy-independent, let’s help our allies. Let’s make China dependent on our natural gas. Let’s secure our borders so our children are no longer being killed by fentanyl every single day. Let’s make sure we stop defunding the police and start funding them. Let’s make sure parents have a parent’s bill of rights, a say in their kid’s education. Let’s make sure government is held accountable.”

