FCC Commissioner: Biden Can’t ‘Credibly’ Allow TikTok to Operate after His own FBI Director Warned about It

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr argued that, in light of FBI Director Christopher Wray’s warning about the national security risks of TikTok, there isn’t a credible way the Biden administration can allow TikTok to keep operating.

Carr stated, “Well, just this week, FBI Director Chris Wray…testified, in Congress, and said that, from the FBI’s perspective, they are very concerned about the national security threat. And this is very significant for a couple of reasons. This is the very first time I’m aware of that anyone in the administration has gone on the record to express national security concerns about TikTok. And the timing is significant because right now, the Treasury Department is undergoing what’s called a CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) review of TikTok and a lot of people expect that review to be winding up in the next couple of weeks. In fact, The New York Times recently leaked that there’s a preliminary deal already in place with TikTok that, according to The New York Times, the number two with the DOJ, Lisa Monaco, those familiar with her thinking, don’t think is tough enough on TikTok. So, when you pair that internal leak about the DOJ not thinking the deal is tough enough with Chris Wray going public just this week with the FBI’s concern, I have a hard time seeing how the Biden administration can credibly wind down that CFIUS review in a way that allows TikTok to keep operating.”

