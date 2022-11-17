GOP Rep. Massie: No More Money for Ukraine ‘Until We Get an Audit and an Inspector General’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called for more scrutiny into the taxpayer dollars being used to fund the defense effort in Ukraine.

The Kentucky Republican argued for an audit and inspector general investigation before Congress appropriated more money for Ukraine.

“We should absolutely refuse to send another single penny there until we get an audit and an Inspector General,” he said. “Senator Rand Paul tried to make the stand in the Senate, only got 11 of his colleagues there to agree that we need an Inspector General. Look, in Afghanistan, we were spending about $50 billion a year. We’re on course to spend about twice of that in Ukraine, and we had an Inspector General in Afghanistan. We absolutely need one here.

“We found all sorts of waste fraud and abuse from Inspector General John Sopko, so we need one here in the Ukraine immediately, and we shouldn’t be spending any more money,” Massie said. “And there’s one other thing we should demand. You know, the guy that you quoted there said, we’ll do it for as long as it takes. The thing we never had in Afghanistan, and we don’t have in Ukraine, is what is your definition of victory? Are you going to retake Crimea? What’s your definition of victory? The American voters deserve to know.”

